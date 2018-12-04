Share with friends













Mr. Stephen Jerome Styles, Jr. “Junebug”, 40

On Monday, November 12, 2018 our son, brother, and friend Stephen Jerome Styles Jr. was taken from us and delivered unto God. He was born on November 18, 1977 to Stephen Jerome Styles Sr. and Nora Jean Styles. Stephen was full of life and left lasting memories upon anyone that ever came in contact with him. He was charismatic, loving, and eccentric.

He attended the Brooks County School System and received his General Education Diploma from the State of Georgia. He also earned a certification in Carpentry Core and as a Forestry Firefighter.

Stephen leaves behind to cherish the memories his loving parents Stephen Jerome and Nora Jean Styles Sr., Quitman, GA; two daughters: Paris Andrews, Quitman, GA; Zyquavia Shaw, Valdosta, GA; two sisters: Tisha Hardy, Quitman, GA; his twin sister Stephanie (Antonio) Styles-Mobley, Hinesville, GA; Jalyn Styles, Hahira, GA; four brothers: Johnathan Styles, Michael Styles, Derrick Styles, and Dominique Styles all of Quitman, GA; grandmother: Lucille Thomas, Dixie, GA; six Aunts: Ruby Beamon, Dorothy Brown, Deloris (Thomas) Bryant Margaret Beamon all of Quitman, GA; Mary Pierce and Rose Mary Sanders both, Daytona, FL; three uncles: Eddie Beamon, Quitman, GA; Frank (Murtice) Beamon, Daytona, FL; Willie James (Martha) Thomas Jr., Dixie, GA; six nieces: Shantavia Thomas, LaDeria Mobley, Amya Styles, Dakaariyah Gray, Derica Styles and Derieon Styles; two great nieces: Kaydence March and Alona Reynolds; five nephews: Khalil Hall, DeQuan Styles, DeSaevion Hardy, Antonio Mobley Jr., Noah Hardy; like a brother: Tavis White and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends (he was preceded in death by his grandmother Doretha Styles, two grandfathers Joe Beamon Styles and Willie James Thomas Sr.).

Funeral services were Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at The House of God Church in Quitman, Georgia with Dr. Booker T. Rose officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made at stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.