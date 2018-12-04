Share with friends













SGM Jerry C. Reynolds, 65

SGM Jerry C. Reynolds was the son of the late Dennis and Idella Reynolds. He was born on February 10, 1953 in Barney, GA.

Jerry accepted Christ at an early age and joined Salem Baptist Church in Barney, GA. Prior to his passing he worshipped at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Albany, GA.

He graduated from Brooks County High School in 1971. Later he received a Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management St. Leo University. He was an active member of the United States Army, where he preserved the peace and security in field artillery for 28 ½ years before retiring. He served during the Vietnam Era and Desert Storm. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.

The final call of God to come home was received by Jerry on Monday, October 29, 2018. The legacy of his season is left to his loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Wyjohnia Reynolds of Leesburg, GA, four children: Jerry Tyrone Reynolds(Renita) of Petersburg, VA, Nya Tamoi Reynolds, Jakoury Nathaniel Reynolds of Richmond, VA and Trashundra Nikia Reynolds-Peters of Albany, GA; granddaughter Rashyanna Copeland of Valdosta, GA, four great-grandchildren: KaSauni’ Wright, A’Nahla Thomas, Promise Thomas, Davoris Thomas Jr. all of Valdosta, GA; mother in law, Beulah Faldon of Albany, GA; two brothers: Dennis (Linda) Reynolds, Charlie (Ann) Reynolds of Barney, GA, two sisters: Idella Reynolds-Miller of Jacksonville, FL, Rosie Williams of Thomasville, GA, four sister in laws, Darlene Reynolds of Berlin, GA, Alegra (Melvin) Jenkins, Tamara Jones(Jimel) both of Albany, GA and Valrita Faldon of Lawrenceville, GA. Two good buddies: Sylvester Eddleton (Shakey) and Lester James Jr. of Chester, VA and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at The Morven Auditorium with Dr. Daniel Simmons officiating. Burial followed at the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Barney. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.