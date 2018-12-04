Share with friends













Mr. Rufus “Labraw” Thomas, 48

Rufus Lavone Thomas, “Labraw”, was born on January 13, 1970 to Amos and Emma Jean Thomas in Boston, Georgia.

He was a 1988 graduate of Thomas County Central High School, where he played football. Rufus enjoyed taking care of his family, cooking and making everybody laugh with his wit.

Rufus passed on October 28, 2018. He leaves his memories to; his parents Amos and Emma Jean Thomas, Boston, GA; brothers, Amos Thomas, Jr., Andy Booker and Euegene Thomas, Boston, GA; sisters, Pauline Haggins (Danny) and Patricia Jenkins, Boston, GA; two special cousins who were raised like siblings, Katrina Daniels and Timothy Stewart, Boston, GA and a host of relatives and friends.

Graveside services were Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at The Boston Cemetery with Minister Randy Smith, Sr. officiating. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.