//Robert W. Jamieson

Share with friends













Robert W. “Buddy” Jamieson, 73, of Valdosta formerly of Lake City, Florida died December 11, 2018 at Lakehaven Nursing Home. He was born on August 9, 1945 in Richland, Georgia to the late Jim Frank Jamieson and Minnie Dallas Cooper Jamieson. Mr. Jamieson was retired from the State of Florida and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patsy Sizemore Jamieson; a stepdaughter, Patti Nipper; four brothers and two sisters in law, James (JoAnn) Jamieson, William (Bill) Jamieson, Herman (Charlene) Jamieson and Cooper Jamieson; brothers in law, Herbert Blankenship, Albert “Sam” Stapleton and Roland Heath.

Survivors include seven sisters, Sue Blankenship of Richland, GA, Mattie Stapleton of Mooresville, NC, Lou Heath of Preston, GA, Mary (James) Pearce of Valdosta, GA, Melba (Charles) Burrell of Milledgeville, GA, Barbara Nelson (Cliff Baker) of Milledgeville, GA, Linda (Gerry) French of Evans, GA; one sister in law, Cecelia Jamieson of Monroeville, AL; four stepsons, Allen Nipper of McClenney, Fl; John Cooper of Panama City, FL; Shannon Cooper of Preston, GA and Jesse Cooper of Lake City, FL.

As per his wishes, Mr. Jamieson will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Enterprise Baptist Church, 407 Enterprise Baptist Church Road, Richland, GA 31825. Memorial donations may be made to the Visitation Team at Northside Baptist Church, 200 E. Park Ave., Valdosta, GA 31602 or to the Enterprise Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in Richland, GA. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.