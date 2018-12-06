Share with friends













Mr. Rayfield Scurry, Jr. was born to the late Mr. Rayfield Scurry, Sr. and Mrs. Dimple Lee Scurry on February 25, 1951 in Valdosta, GA.

Rayfield was educated in the Valdosta City School System. In November 1969, Rayfield was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mrs. Ell Mae Poulian, and to this union one child, Marcus was born.

Rayfield was employed at Langdale Mills and Valdosta State University for several years. He was a faithful member of Miracle of Christ Ministries Church under the leadership of Bishop Johnny B. Straughter until his health failed.

In addition to his parents, Rayfield is preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae; one son, Marcus and one brother: Raymond Lee Scurry.

In his infinite wisdom, God our Father, who doeth all things well and maketh all things work together for the good of those who love Him, called Rayfield Scurry, Jr. from labor to reward on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the Lakeland Villa Nursing Home.

Rayfield leaves to mourn his passing while yet remembering precious memories, his four sisters: Carolyn Parker, Cora Donaldson, Doretha Scurry and Mary Scurry all of Valdosta, GA; two grandchildren: LaKendra Small (Eric) of Valdosta, GA and Darron J. Scurry of Lakeland, GA; three great grandchildren: Eric Small, Jr., Erica and Jerika Small; one brother-in-law: Leroy Poulian, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, FL; one sister-in-law: Betty Thomas (Eugene, deceased) of Valdosta, GA; special cousin: Pastor Willie Lee Scurry of Valdosta, GA; devoted friends: Phyllis Jackson, Pastor Lewis Clark, Cheryl Unwin and Mike Unwin; Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him dearly.

A special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Lakeland Villa Nursing Home for the love and care that was shown to Rayfield.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Charles Carr, pastor; Bishop Johnny B. Straughter, officiating. Burial will follow in the Pallbearers Cemetery.