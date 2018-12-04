Share with friends













Ms. Queen Ester Rountree, 86

Queen Ester Rountree was born April 29, 1932 to the late Terry and Marever Rountree in Barney, Georgia. She was a member of Welcome Hope Christian Church in Barney and received her education in the Brooks County School System.

She passed from this life on October 26, 2018. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Angela and one granddaughter, Natasha which she loved dearly.

Queen leaves to cherish her memories, 10 loving children; Jimmie Ann King, Miami, FL, Linda (Dennis) Reynolds, Barney, GA, Joe (Joevelyn) Rountree, Hinesville, GA, Jonathan (Keren) Rountree, Morven, GA, Dennis Rountree, Barney, GA, Earl (Cassandra) Rountree, Albany, GA, Jennifer Rountree, Barney, GA, Thomas (Crystal) Rountree, Valdosta, GA, Michael Rountree, Cordele, GA and Timothy (Chinita) Rountree, Jacksonville, FL; 29 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren; two sisters, Aquillia Carter, Miami, FL, Maxine Lawrence, Barney, GA; three brothers, Julius (Alice Ruth) Rountree, Quitman, GA, Hilton Rountree, Atlanta, GA, Edward Rountree (Clara), Miami, FL; sisters-in-law, Velma Rountree and Annie Laura Rountree; God daughter, Brenda (Danny) Carter; special friends, Catherine Hill and Martha Jones, Barney, GA and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at The Morven Auditorium with Bishop Cornelius Ponder officiating. Burial followed in the Pineview Cemetery in Morven. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.