Mrs. Pauline B. Gosier, 68

Mrs. Pauline B. Gosier, was born on January 10, 1950 in Quitman, Georgia to the late Henry Issac and Luella Arnold. She served God faithfully at Shumate Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by two sons, Anthony Brooks and Willie Issac.

Survivors include; son, Gregory Gosier, Sr.; daughters, Shameka Woodruff and Felicia (Sherman) Richardson; seven grandchildren; sisters, Betty Jackson and Louise Carter; aunts, Laura Brown and Lizzie Hutton; a Jesus Caretaker, Theresa Aikens and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Sunday, November 18, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Shumate Church of Christ in Quitman with Minister Tony Herring, Sr. officiating. Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made at stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.