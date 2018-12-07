//Michelle Garner

Share with friends













Michelle (Belle) Garner, 49, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at South Georgia Medical Center following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Valdosta on November 9, 1969 to Ronald and Linda Bryson Harrell and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She taught second grade at S.L. Mason for ten years and wanted all of her “kids” to excel in all aspects of life, not just in the classroom. She not only taught her students, but she loved them as well. She was an avid Valdosta Wildcat fan and loved watching her nephews play for the Cats. She also loved FSU, Disney World, New York, baking, and all of her furry and feathery friends. Michelle was a member of Forrest Park Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her husband Jason Garner; her parents, Ronald and Linda Harrell; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ronnie Harrell and Dirk and Angela Harrell; her nephews, Tyler Harrell, Jaxon Harrell and Justin Harrell; parents-in-law, Wallace and Jan Garner; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kevin and Buffy Garner; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mindy and Scott Moore; nieces, Macie Garner, Ally Garner and Katie Garner; nephew and nieces, Christian Moore, Brooke Moore and Brattni Moore all of Valdosta; her fur and feather babies, Paige, Odessa, Robbie, and the snake. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all the staff at the Pearlman Cancer Center for all the care and the kindness that was given and shown to Michelle and the rest of the family.

A memorial service honoring the life of Michelle (Belle) Garner will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Forrest Park Church of Christ with Dirk Harrell, John Bryson, and Don Garner officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pearlman Cancer Center. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.