Pastor Michael A. Thompson, 57

Born November 29, 1960, Quitman, Georgia, Michael was the son of Ida Mae Thompson (Quitman) and Willie Mack Jones (Deceased). He was a 1978 graduate of Brooks County High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Passenger Specialist. He was honorably discharged in 1983.

He served the Body of Christ by pastoring two churches in the A.M.E. organization prior to and during the courtship of his wife. After joining Redeeming Life Fellowship Church, he was affectionately called “Pastor Michael.” After marriage, he continued in five-fold ministry service at Redeeming Life Fellowship Church in Cairo, Georgia. He served as Armor Bearer, Presbyter, Intercessor, Associate Pastor, and loved Jailhouse Ministry. From 2014-2016, Michael served as a Board Member of Thrashing Ministries, Inc. founded by Evangelist Michelle Cabiness (Macon, Ga.). He was a loving husband, son, father, brother, ‘uncle daddy,’ and ‘friend’ to his family.

On Thursday, November 22, 2018, Michael died of cardiac arrest. He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife, Samantha Thompson (Macon, Ga). Two children – Alexis Thompson (Quitman, Ga); Maurice Thompson (Valdosta, Ga.); Two ‘niece daughters’ – Lamoria Davis (Macon) and Miracle Bradley (Thomasville, Ga.); Mother, Ida Mae Thompson (Quitman, Ga); Mother-in-Law, Nettie Jean Bradley (Valdosta, Ga). Two fathers-in-law – Rev. William Bradley (Linda) and Rev. Henry Davis (Thomasville, Ga); Five siblings – Carolyn Hudson (Roy) (Rochester, NY) ; Ernestine Hollis (Rochester, NY); Larry Thompson (Quitman, Ga); Donnie Thompson (Ingrid) (Schbisch Gmund, Germany); and Martha Ware (Donnie) (Quitman, Ga); One sister-in-law – Sabrina Bradley (Thomasville, Ga); One brother-in-law – H. Lamar Davis (Houston, TX); Two aunts – Gladys Simmons and Flossie Sears (Quitman, Ga.); Two aunt-in-laws – Elizabeth Carter (Valdosta, Ga) and Nicola Redmon (Lewis) (Delray Beach, Fla.); A host of other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by four siblings (Johnny Hollis, Johnnie Mack, Diane Miller, Patricia Hardy), one son (Martress Thompson), two grandchildren (Malachi Thompson and Rachel Davis).

Funeral services were Friday, November 30, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Quitman with Pastor Haywood White officiating. Military burial followed in North End Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.