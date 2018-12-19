Share with friends













Manor B. Folsom, III, of Melbourne, Florida and formerly of Valdosta passed away Friday, December 14, 2018. He was born in Hahira, Georgia on October 3, 1960 to the late Manor B. Folsom, Jr. and the late Billie Lehman Grantham.

He is survived by his fiance’, Cynthia Coats; siblings, Penny (Chip) Renfroe, Pam (Brantley) Humphrey, Vikki( Kent) Edwards, Micki (David) Cation, Ted (Kim) Folsom; nieces, Marissa (Mike) Allen, Caroline (Mike) Smith, Breckan (Josh) Gregory, Allie Folsom; nephews, Shane (Liz) Humphrey, Tyler Folsom; many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a niece, Heather Renfroe, a nephew, Travis Taylor and a special cousin, Mitchell Walker.

A private memorial service is planned for early January, 2019. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Break Bread Together in care of First Presbyterian Church, 313 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31602 or to the charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.