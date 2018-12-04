Share with friends













Mrs. Lois Wade, 85

Mrs. Lois Wade was born on January 31, 1933 in Camden County Georgia to the late Geo Williams and Lu Ida Elliott. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Eddie Wade, Sr. She was employed in the domestic capacity as a cook and housekeeper. She entered into eternal peace on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the Cook County Living Center Nursing Home.

Mrs. Lois Wade leaves to cherish her memories; her son Ralph Lee (Patricia), Columbus, GA; her three loving daughters Shirley Washington (Milton), Shela Wade, Valdosta, GA, Cynthia Orr, Riverdale, GA; three God-daughters Patricia Godfrey, Erica Carmichael and Stephanie Martin; her loving sister Marie Brunswick, Folkston, GA; sister-in-laws Mary Reese and Betty Campbell (Danie), Valdosta, GA; brother-in-laws Dock Wade, Sr. (Vern), Lakeland, GA, Johnny Wade (Alma), Valdosta, GA; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at 11:00 A.M. at River Street Church of Christ, Valdosta, Georgia with Brother Rozell Orr officiating. Burial followed in Pallbearers Cemetery, Valdosta. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.