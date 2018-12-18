Share with friends













Mrs. Lillian Ann Hill, 84, of Valdosta passed away Saturday December 15, 2018 at South Georgia Medical Center. Born November 9, 1934 in Hamilton County Florida, to the late Edgar and Lottie Mae McGauley, Mrs. Hill was an optician with Eye Associates of Valdosta for twenty five years. She enjoyed fishing, painting, cooking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Mrs. Hill was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survived by her husband Edwin L. Hill of Valdosta, daughter Judy Crowe of Valdosta, four grandchildren, Jamie (Morgan) Brooks, Kristy (Joel) Bailey, Josh (Dusty) Hill and Sam Zipperer. Nine great-grandchildren, Dallas Brooks, Cole Brooks, Lauren Bailey, Joshua Hill, Cooper Corbitt, Coy Corbitt, Dallen Bailey, Emma Zipperer and Jake Zipperer.

Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Allen L. Hill and Kenneth Jeffery, two sisters Mary Touchton and Katherine Benavides, and one grandson Jason R. Brooks.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hill will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Chapel of McLane Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Reverend Jay Watkins will officiate. Burial will follow at the Sassers Landing Cemetery in Jennings, FL. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.