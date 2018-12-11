//Larry Baynard

Mr. Larry D. Baynard, 58
Larry Donell Baynard was born January 8, 1960 in Quitman, Georgia to the late Virgil and Dollie Baynard.
He leaves to cherish his memories; three sons, Eric Thompkins, Corey Fulton and Natavious Baynard; two brothers, Virgil L. Baynard (Gladis) and Willie Baynard (Tawanda); four sisters, Linda Cross, Lory Brantly (Michael), Taketa Baynard and Delmeco Johnson; four aunts, Alberta Powell, Betty Newsome, Roxanne Thomas, Shirley Hollis; one uncle, David L. Bartee and a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside services were Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made at stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.