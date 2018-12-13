Joline Edmondson Smith, 89, of Valdosta, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 following a long illness. Mrs. Smith was born in Jacksonville, FL on December 1, 1929 to the late Dave E. Edmondson and Lyda Webb Edmondson. She was retired from C & S Bank after 37 years and was a dedicated hard worker. She was a tremendous seamstress who enjoyed quilting and made quilts from scraps of clothes. She was a member of the Valdosta Church of the Nazarene. She was a prayer warrior who prayed for people every single day.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter Melanie Joline Smith Taylor (Tony) of Lake Park; her grandchildren, Ria Jade Williams (Trey), of Hahira, Tara Jewel Fleming, and George Marshall Fleming, III, both of Valdosta; one brother Davie J. Edmondson, of Valdosta; one great grandchild, Vin Williams, of Hahira. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Owen Smith.
Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held on at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Valdosta Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Charles Barden officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.
