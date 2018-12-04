Share with friends













Mrs. Johnnie Mae Ponder, 70

Johnnie Mae Nelson Ponder was born July 1, 1948 to Johnny Nelson and Lala Jones. She was educated in the Thomas and Brooks County School Systems. She earned her CNA Certificate and worked in healthcare for several years until she became disabled.

Upon her return from New Jersey, she united with Sweetfield MB Church in Quitman, GA where she served faithfully until she couldn’t anymore.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Alberta, her oldest daughter Caroline and grandson, David and her favorite aunt Marion Nelson. God called her home November 20, 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memories; her devoted husband of 17 years, Freemon Ponder; her daughter, Lisa Yearby; God daughter, Annette Mackey (Ozell); mother-in-law, Rhodie Mae Ponder; son/grandson, Donnie Yearby Ponder; loving grandchildren; in-laws, Arthur Ponder (Barbara), Elder Raymond Ponder (Cathy), Deacon Luther Ponder (Willie Mae), Theodore Ponder (Tammy), and Daniel Hendrix; special friend, Gloria Donaldson and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:30 A.M. at Sweetfield Baptist Church in Quitman with Pastor James Thompson officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.