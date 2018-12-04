Share with friends













Mrs. Johnnie Mae Bell, 68

Johnnie Mae Martin Bell was born in Valdosta, Georgia to John Henry Martin and the late Louise Phoebe Martin. She was raised by her Stepmother Mamie Lou Lawson from the age of 7 to an adult. She was a member of First Elizabeth Baptist Church and later Fountain of Praise in 2016. She was preceded in death by her husband Willie Lee Bell Jr. of 41 years, her daughter Delores Martin Fiffie, her son Tony Dixon Sr.

Survivors include; her father John Henry Martin; children, Mamie Dixon (Bernard), Quitman, GA, Samantha Bell (Alan), West Palm Beach, FL, Morris Bell, Valdosta GA, Pamela Gillard (David), Quitman GA; stepsisters, Gloria Denson, Ernestine Williams (Larry); stepbrothers, Donald Denson (Angela), Malcom Denson, Ellis Manning (Virginia), Earnest Lawson, Renaldo Manning and Charlie Lawson; sister-in-laws, Junita Bell-Woodall, Josephine Bell, Jennie Bell Hadley (Kenneth), Sylvia Bell Terry; brother -in laws, John Bell, Armstrong Wright, Johnny Bell (Mamie), Daniel Bell (Yolanda), Donald Bell (Sandra); 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, other relatives and special friends, Martha Glenn and Linda Davis.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at First Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Dixie, Georgia with Pastor Frank Nelson, Jr. officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.