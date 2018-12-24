Share with friends













John Hart Fondren, Jr., 65, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018, at his home. He was born on April 11, 1953 in Clarksdale, MS, to John H. Fondren, Sr. and Peggy Sue Foard Fondren. Mr. Fondren graduated from Randolph High School in 1971 (Randolph Air Force Base, TX), then he graduated from Valdosta State with a Bachelor of Science in 1978, after then he went on to attend John Marshall Law School and achieved a Doctorate of Jurisprudence in 1993. Mr. Fondren owned and operated Earl Mayo Rents from 1981 to 2001 and also established HTR & L Enterprises from 1999-2004 which included a phone company, Hart Communications. He was known as the Godfather of Firewood and was a jack of all trades. He loved his family, woodworking, fishing and his old truck. He was active with Relay for Life. He never met a stranger.

Mr. Fondren is survived by his wife Sarah (Kathy) Fondren, of Valdosta; his children; MSgt. Michael P. Mindziak (Jeannie) of Vail, AZ, Christy M. Canfield (Bill), Joy Eldridge (Jefferies), Lee Stewart (Thomas), Samantha and Dr. Eric Stiefel, all of Valdosta; his grandchildren, Zach Mindziak, Zoey Mindziak, and Zeke Mindziak, Meghan Canfield, William Canfield, Elizabeth Eldridge, Hannah Eldridge, Brant Stewart, Sarah Kathryn Stiefel, Peyton Stiefel, J.R. Stiefel, and John Hart Stiefel; his parents, Ret. Col. John and Peggy Fondren, of Valdosta; his sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Missy Hopper and Dr. George Hopper of Starkeville, MS; his mother-in-law Ruby Daughdrill, of Valdosta; his brothers-in-law and sisters in law, Billy Hodge (Debra), and Keith Hodge (Lisa) all of Valdosta and numerous other friends who are like family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Valdosta with Rev. Jason Davenport officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Christian Church. 1905 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.