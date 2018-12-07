Share with friends













Janis Bailey Hayes, 82, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday, December 02, 2018. Janis was born on September 02, 1936 in Valdosta, GA and resided in Hahira, GA until November 2012. She was the daughter of the late Curtis Odell (C.O.) Bailey, Sr. and Ella Mae Day Bailey. She attended Hahira High School and South Georgia College in Douglas; she remained close to many of her classmates throughout her life.

Janis has been described as “a one of a kind and very special woman”. She loved Hahira, her classmates, neighbors, friends, family and adored her children, grand and great grandchildren.

She was a member of the Hahira United Methodist Church and for many years served as the choir director. With a voice of an angel, she is remembered by many who were blessed to experience it.

She was preceded in death by her former husband and father to her children Aubrey L. Hayes, and a grandson Price Byron Harding.

Survivors include: Janis’s daughter, Abby Hayes Harding and her husband Bruce of San Antonio, TX and her son, Tommy Hayes and his wife Memy of Powder Springs, Ga.; four grandchildren, Janis Houck and her husband Robert, Zachary Harding, Kelly Hayes and Cole Hayes; one great-grand daughter Ella Mae Houck; sisters, Dianne Bailey Dawson and her husband John of Corpus Christi, Tx and Linda Bailey Crytzer of Deltona, Fl; brother Curtis Odell (C.O.) Bailey, Jr. of Kennesaw, Ga; several nieces and nephews and very special cousins; including Sharon and Bobby Powell of Quitman as well as many lifelong friends.

A Memorial will be held at a later date as she will be interred at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.