//Gladys Coody

Share with friends













Gladys Smith Coody, 86 of Valdosta died Saturday, December 8, 2018 at her home. She was born in Valdosta on April 16, 1932 to the late Emmitt Lee (Country) and Gladys Johnson Smith and was a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Mrs. Coody was a member of the Redland Baptist Church and retired from Owens Illinois and Valdosta Drug Company. She was a devout Christian and a loving and caring person. Mrs. Coody enjoyed family gatherings and visiting with friends. She loved to cook her famous pound cakes, quilt, crochet blankets especially for expectant mothers. Mrs. Coody was an avid reader and was very fond of crossword puzzles. She was a supporter of St. Jude Childrens Research and the Children’s Miracle Network.

Survivors include her son, Ray Coody; her daughter, Jan Coody Scaggs; her daughter in law, Tricia Coody Meadow all of Valdosta; her grandchildren and their spouses, Lori Coody Reaves and Reuben Reaves of Hahira, Steven and Jenna Coody, Katie Scaggs, Corey Scaggs, Cody Scaggs, Chris Coody, Melissa Rentz, Michael and Athena Coody, Tia Leigh Robinette; 17-great grandchildren, her brother and sister in law, Billy and Peggy Smith of Spartanburg, SC; her Daschund companion, Rusty; sister in law, Maxine Cothron of Valdosta; brother in law, Clair Fletcher of Lake Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, L. T. Coody; two sons, Mike Coody and Steve Coody; two sisters, Marie Fuqua and Mildred Lanier; three brothers, Leroy Smith, Carlton Smith and Carson Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 12pm, Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Jay Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11am-12pm at the church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.