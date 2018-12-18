Share with friends













Dr. Fred Nelson Clements, Jr., 67, died at his home in Valdosta, on Friday, December 14, 2018. Born on October 22, 1951 in Hahira, he was the son of the late Anne Evelyn Nolan Clements and Dr. Fred Nelson Clements, Sr. Raised in Adel, he was a 1969 graduate of Cook County High School where he was voted “most” likely to succeed.

Nelson graduated from Valdosta State College in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. While at VSC he was a founding member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. He attended the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry and graduated with a Doctor of Medical Dentistry in 1980. He began his dental career with Dr. Robert Jackson in Valdosta. In the mid 1980’s, he started his own practice at 2310 N. Patterson St. Dr. Clements loved what he did, and he practiced dentistry until the day he died.

In his 38 years of practice, Dr. Clements received numerous accolades, including acting as a senior clinical instructor at the Las Vegas Institute from 2000 until 2005, and most recently in 2017 he became a Diplomat of the American Sleep and Breathing Academy. He was most proud of his work in the areas of cosmetic dentistry and the treatment of sleep apnea.

When not practicing dentistry, Dr. Clements enjoyed the game of golf, hunting, fishing and Georgia Bulldog Football.

Survivors are son and daughter in law, Jason and Cathy Clements of Atlanta; daughter, Mary Katherine (Kaki) Clements of Atlanta; granddaughter, Dylan Clements of Atlanta; sister, Cindy Clements (Tom Hannick) of Seattle, Washington; brother in law, Chip Rountree of Adel, nieces and nephews, Laura (Stephen) Griffin, Clint (Heidi) Rountree, Luke (Brooke) Rountree all of Adel; several great nieces and nephews.

Dr. Clements was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Rountree, and his beloved dog, Shadow. The family also wishes to recognize Dr. Clements’ office manager and longtime best friend, Karen Sanders, and his dental team, Kelly, Megan and Shawnna.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at 12:00 noon in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Mr. Scott Matheson will lead the service. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Haven @ PO Box 5382 Valdosta GA 31606. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.