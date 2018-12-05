//Dorothy Anne Duke

Share with friends













Dorothy Anne “Dotty” Duke, 79, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at her home. She was born in Morganfield, KY on April 4, 1939 to the late Ira Frances Joiner and Stella Mae Dills Joiner. Dotty ran a craft and quilting business. She had a home daycare where she touched 193 children’s lives. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Dotty was married for 63 years to her loving husband Thomas Edward Duke. She was a loving mother and wife.

Dotty is survived by her husband Thomas Edward Duke, and her son Keith Duke, both of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Sandy Plains Baptist Church in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.