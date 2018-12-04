Share with friends













David Bayless, 88, of Valdosta died Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Fellowship Home. He was born in Indiaola, Mississippi to the late David & Jimmie Lee Oliver Bayless and had lived in Valdosta for many years. Mr. Bayless graduated from Ruleville High School in Ruleville, Mississippi where he played running back for the football team and was known as the galloping ghost because of his speed. He also graduated in June 1958 from Valdosta State College with a degree in Business Administration. He came to Valdosta to be stationed at Moody Air Force Base, met and married his wife the former Jackie Stalvey. Mr. Bayless loved the Lord and faithfully served Him as a charter member of Faith Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and later joined Morningside Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher. He was retired from General Adjustment Bureau as an Insurance Adjustor & Branch Manager. Mr. Bayless enjoyed fishing especially in the Gulf, an avid bird hunter, loved gardening and also was an avid Atlanta Braves Fan. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather & Great Grandfather.

Survivors include his Son and Daughter in Law, David & Debbie Bayless, Daughter and Son in Law, Cindy & Dale Weaver all of Hahira, Son and Daughter in Law, Jeff & Teresa Bayless; his Grandsons, Robbie Strickland & his wife Brooke Strickland, Brad Bayless, Blaine Bayless, Brett Bayless, Benjamin Bayless; his Great Grandchildren, Rylin & Karsyn Strickland, all of Valdosta; Step Grandchildren, Jimmy & Lisa Plair, Roger & Julie Weaver, Lee & Hope Weaver, Ross & Hannah Weaver; his Brother, Luster Bayless & his two daughters, Christy Kovacic and Diana Foster all of California; his Sister & Brother n Law, Mildred Rita & Maurice Williams of Roswell, NM; and several Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Jackie Stalvey Bayless and Parents in Law, Eason & Anna Belle Stalvey.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Morningside Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Robertson and Rev. Mickey Wisehart officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Cat Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Morningside Baptist Church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.