Mrs. Connie B. Cason, 89

Connie Beatrice Cason was born on July 17, 1929 in Brooks County Georgia to the late Mr. Eddie and Sweet Miller. She departed this life on October 18, 2018 at home with family by her bedside.

Preceding her in death is her eldest daughter Freddia Bell and four sisters Wood Lee Butler, Ella Davis, Minnie Booker and Bernice Miles.

Mother Cason joined Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Brooks County at an early age. Upon moving to Valdosta, Georgia in the early 80s, she became a faithful and dedicated member of the Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Thomas J. Haynes. In July 2004, she joined TEACH Outreach Ministries under the leadership of her daughter; Pastor, Dr. Elsie C. Napier, where she was faithful and dedicated until her health drastically changed; but she kept the “Love of God” and “TEACH” in her heart until her death.

Mother Cason was educated in the Brooks County School system. She worked throughout her young adult years in the manufacturing industry and in her later years she became a volunteer for Valdosta Foster Grandparents. She was married to Jake Cason for 45 years until his death on September 4, 1997. They were blessed with seven children and leave them to mourn their precious memories.

Fred Miller (Shedra-deceased), Tifton, GA, Chris Holmes (Autley-deceased), Valdosta, GA, Willie Cason (Edna), Atlanta, GA, Elsie Napier (Samuel), Valdosta, GA, Mary Davis, Atlanta, GA, Eddie Mack Cason (Shon), Valdosta, GA and William Cason (Lana), Valdosta, GA; two adopted children, niece Carla Rousell and nephew Kelvin McFarland (Nora), Monrovia, CA; 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; one loving, devoted sister Ms. Marie Smith, Tampa, FL; two special God-daughters, Joan Allen and Johnnie Mae Miles; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services were Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at St. James MB Church, Valdosta with Pastor W. J. Cason officiating. Burial followed in North End Cemetery, Quitman. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.