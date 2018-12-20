Share with friends













It is with deepest sympathy Godfrey Funeral Home announces Mr. Charles “Midge” Jenkins, Sr. age 90, departed this life Thursday, December 13, 2018.

The Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Charles “Midge” Jenkins, Sr. will be Saturday, December 22, 2018, 11:00 A.M., at the Godfrey Funeral Home Chapel, 636 River Street, Valdosta, GA. Pastor J. Bernard Braswell, II will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Pallbearers Cemetery, Valdosta, GA.

Visitation will be Friday, December 21, 2018, 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M., at Godfrey Funeral Home.