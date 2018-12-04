Share with friends













Mr. Charles Fountain, 63

Mr. Charles Fountain, was born on February 20, 1955 to Mrs. Louvenia Fountain and the late Mr. Clarence Fountain.

He was educated at Washington Street High School in the Brooks County School system. He was employed at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City, Florida.

He was a joyful person. He enjoyed his family and was a faithful friend to many who will miss him dearly. He departed from this earthly life on October 26, 2018.

He leaves his love and memories to his two daughters, Sharton Fountain, New Castle, Delaware and Tamecia Fountain, Lake Park, Georgia; grandchildren, Sta’Sha, Dereyonna, Ty’jahnea Fountain, Jordan, Iyanna, Shemar and Shanaiah Tull; great grandchild, A’zariah Williams; his mother, Louvenia Fountain, Quitman, Georgia; sisters, Shirley Ann McCloud (Sydney), JoAnn Fountain (Justin), Loretta Larkins and Shelina Fountain (Tony); brothers, Jessie Fountain (Itisha), James Fountain (Monique), Johnny Fountain (Ann) and Jack Fountain and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Quitman with Dr. Joe Troupe officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.