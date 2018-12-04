Share with friends













Mr. Charles B. Demps, 65

Mr. Charles Bobby Demps, was born on January 9, 1953 in Quitman, Georgia to the late Manning and Juliette Demps. He was affectionately known as “Polly”. He made his transition from this life on November 5, 2018 surrounded by his loved ones.

Charles attended Washington Street High School and Miami-Dade County Community College where he gained a trade in Automotive and Painting. He had many skillful abilities but at the early age of 13, he begin using his barber skills which was one of his gifts as well as his passion, and he continued doing so until his health failed him. He was also a member of the Mt Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

After being with his soul mate, Linda Parson Demps for 27 years, they became one on February 21, 1998.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife Linda Demps; one daughter Tina Allen White; one granddaughter Timiyah Bethay; three sisters Geneva Spencer (Paul) of Miami, FL, Mary Thompson (Ruben) of Tallahassee, FL and JoAnn King (Kelly) of Miramar, FL; one brother Kelly Demps of Quitman, GA; six of his siblings would precede him in death, Mildred, William, Rudolph, Willie, Carl and James; four sisters-in-law, Celesta Williams (Joseph), Valdosta, GA, Lillie Pearl Butler of Jacksonville, FL, Gloria McClinton of Johnson City, TN and Carrie Parson of Quitman, GA; one brother-in-law William Parson (Marie) of Jacksonville, FL; a host of relatives and friends. Three devoted friends Raymond Jones, Johnny B. Sears and Willie “Buddy” Freeman.

Funeral services were Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at The Evelyn McGhee Repast Center in Quitman with Pastor Floyd Demps officiating. Burial followed at North End Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.