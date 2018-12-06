Share with friends













Bryant-Foster Carter McLeod Stanley, 19 day old son of Eric and Jessica Stanley passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Medical Center in Macon, GA. He was born on November 16, 2018 in Albany, Georgia.

Survivors include his parents, Eric and Jessica Stanley of Moultrie, GA; his brothers and sisters, Jessalyn Stanley, Hunter Stanley, Korilyn-Beverly Tinney, Gabriel Tinney, Christian Bengtsson, Catilyn Salmons, Tiffany Salmons, Brittany Salmons; his grandmothers, Betty Stanley and Beverly Jensen; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Foster Stanley and Dan Paauwe.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm, Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Sardis Baptist Church with burial to follow in Sardis Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday 12-8 p.m. at the home of Mary Helen Williams, 2750 Judie Ann Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.