//Betty Frances Cole

Share with friends













Betty Frances Williams Cole, 74, of Valdosta died Monday, December 3, 2018 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Fargo on July 6, 1944 to the late R. W.,Jr. and Rena Sturgis Williams and had lived in Valdosta for many years. She graduated from Clinch County High School and Perry Business School. Mrs. Cole was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and retired from the Valdosta State University Bursary as head cashier after twenty years of service.

Survivors include her husband, Benny G. Cole of Valdosta; her son and daughter in law, Jesse and Lorena Cole of Valdosta; two granddaughters, Amanda Cole, Sarah Cole; her honorary grandsons, Jamie Rowland, Art Rowland, Ty Rowland, Eli Rowland; her sister, Faye Simmons of Valdosta; her brother and sister in law, Jerry and Robin Williams of Valdosta; four sisters in law, Joyce Williams of Fargo, Evangeline Griffin of Stockbridge, GA, Dorothy Cole of Oakridge, TN, Lisa Miley of Tallahassee, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, R. W. and Rena Williams and a brother, Oscar Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery in Hahira. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.