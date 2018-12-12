Share with friends













Mrs. Annie B. Golden, 82

Mrs. Annie B. Golden was born on August 8, 1936 in Quitman, Georgia to the late Ora Peterson and M. Washington. She attended the Brooks County Schools and joined Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Quitman, where she sang in The Voices of Mt. Hope. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Frank Golden, Sr. She was employed for many years for Mrs. Lawton Lee. She departed from this earthly life on December 6, 2018 at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Marie Parson, Rachael Parson, Mary Mobley and Billy Peterson

She leaves to cherish her memories; three children, Frank Golden (Freda), Quitman, GA, David Golden (Gail), Valdosta, GA and Anderia Harris (Jovan), Columbus, GA; five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services are Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at The Evelyn McGhee Repast Center in Quitman, with Pastor Alonza A. Fudge officiating. Burial follows in the North End Cemetery in Quitman. Public viewing is Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.