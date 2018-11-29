Share with friends













Rev. Milton Sellars, 78, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Lakehaven Nursing Home following a lengthy illness. He was born in Lowndes County on January 24, 1940 to the late John Lamar, Sr. and Sallie Mae Byrd Sellars. He was a retired Baptist Minister and had pastored several churches in central and north Florida including Birchwood Baptist, Friendship Baptist and Bible Baptist, and locally with Wildwood Baptist, Sardis Baptist and with his last church, Loch Laurel Baptist Church. He was a faithful minister of the Gospel for 50+ years and loved preaching about and for the Lord. He wanted everyone he ever came in contact with to know Christ Jesus and be saved. He continued to spread the Gospel of Christ until his healthy forced him to retire. He was a humble man with a gentle spirit and will be greatly missed by his family and the many, many members of his family in Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 51 Years, Pat Sellars of Valdosta; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Tim and Linda Sellars of Valdosta, and Kevin Sellars also of Valdosta; his three grandchildren, Cara Sellars, Cole Sellars, and Abby Sellars; several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, J.L. Sellars and Raymond Sellars, his sister, Louise DeLoach, and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Sellars.

Services for Rev. Milton Sellars will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Loch Laurel Baptist Church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.