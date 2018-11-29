Share with friends













Leon Nathaniel Black, 90, of Lake Park, died on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at his son’s residence in Dasher. Born in Valdosta, on January 16, 1928, Leon was the son of the late John Ryan and Ida Lou Dennis Black. A lifelong resident of Lowndes County, he attended Naylor High School and Harding Academy before being joining the Navy at the end of World War II. He returned home after the war and began work as an Electrician. In 1954, he began Black Brothers Electric Co. with his brother, Richard Black. He retired from Black Brothers in 1993 after nearly forty years of work. Mr. Black was very active in serving, building and repairing Churches of Christ in this area and volunteering at Georgia Christian School. He served on the board at Georgia Christian School for 38 years and served for 10 years at the Georgia Bible Camp. He was an elder at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ and Nashville Church of Christ. Mr. Black’s favorite pastimes were fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and riding his tractor.

Survivors include his three sons and four daughters in law, Michael & Patsy Black of Dasher, Tony & Pat Black of Boston, MA, Bryan & Melanie Black of Longview, TX and Sara Black of Montgomery, AL; two daughters and sons in law, Donna & Gerry Baker of Valdosta, and Tabitha & Allen Giddens of Sylvester; two sisters, Jeanette (Bob) Scott, and Grace (Gayle) Napier. Also surviving are four sisters in law, Floyce Black, Snow White (Max) Griggs, Martha White Houston and Sarah White; two brothers in law, Roy (Ethelene) White, Henry (Marilyn) White; 21 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel White Black; his son, Steve Black; two brothers Richard (Wynell) Black and Russell Black; three sisters, Catherine Black (Ellis) Touchton, , Madge (Mabrey) Miller and Mary Louise Black; and several brothers in law and sisters in law, Mildred White Dever, Esther White, Herman & Jolly White, Warner & Julia White, Herbert White, David White and Elmer White. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jennifer Thomas, who helped care for Mr. Black during his final days.

The funeral for Mr. Black will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Mr. Michael Black and Mr. Tony Black will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Georgia Christian School, 4359 Dasher Road, Valdosta, GA 31601. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home