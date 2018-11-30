Share with friends













Kristie Elizabeth Stailey, 43, of Valdosta, passed away at her home on Monday, November 26, 2018, following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Stailey was born in Brooks County, GA on March 7, 1975 to Linda Nesbitt and the late Jerry McClelland. Mrs. Stailey was a homemaker who enjoyed reading and making jewelry. She loved animals, “Bishop” her Great Dane was a very special K-9 of hers and her Pit Bull Mollie was her constant shadow.

Mrs. Stailey is survived by her son Gage Stailey, of Valdosta, and her daughter Cheyenne (Zack) Callich, of Ft. Campbell, KY, her mother Linda Nesbitt, of Morven, GA, her sister Leigh (Bill) Raupach, of Greenville, TN, and step-sister Kathy Nesbitt, of Valdosta, her boyfriend Mike Shoemaker of Valdosta, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father and her husband William Shawn Stailey, Jr. and her step-father Bill Nesbitt.

No formal services will be held for Mrs. Stailey. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.