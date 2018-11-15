ObituariesNovember 15, 2018 Henderson Patrick Share with friendsMr. Henderson Patrick, 80, Valdosta, departed this walk of life on November 9, 2018. Home Going Service, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mark Baptist Church (Delmar, GA). Interment, Southview Cemetery (Valdosta, GA.). -Harrington Funeral Home. Related posts Bobbie Ann Burns MitchellMichael Bernard ChestnutFrank L. BrownDonald Louis PrimroseLois WadeConnie Beatrice CasonEvelyn Effie FlowersSteven Marques GrantCatherine T. BattleTannis Jasmine Boykins