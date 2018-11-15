Share with friends













Frank L. Brown, 59, was born to the late Willie James Brown, Sr. and Dollie Brown on February 5, 1959 in Echols County. He was united in holy matrimony to the former Wanda Hill on August 21, 1989. God granted them 29 years of marriage and to this union, 4 children were born. He was proceeded in death by one sister, Gwen Brown and his mother-n-law, Annie Mae Edwards Hill.

He was a native of Lowndes County and his Christian experience was at the Mt. Calvary Universal Holiness Church in Morven, GA under the late Pastor Mamie L. Gordon. He was educated in the Valdosta City School System. He also was previously employed for almost 10 years with Langboard, Inc. in Quitman, GA prior to moving to Jacksonville, FL. He leaves to rejoice his memory, his loving wife of 29 years, Wanda H. Brown, his beloved and caring children, two daughters, Shundra Hill and Kierra Brown, two sons, Rashane Brown, and Dominique Brown. Two special sons that saw him as a father figure, Damien Coffey and Antwon Blair. Five grandchildren, Ja’Niyah Walker, Jayden Brown, Malaysia Brown, Kamarien Brown, and Syn’Cere Brown. His loving mother, Dollie Brown, four brothers, Willie James Brown, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL, Clarence Brown (Susan) of Bloomington, IN, Larry Brown (Mammie) of Valdosta, GA, and Kenneth Brown (Wendy) of Eden, NC. Two sisters, Linda Jones (Alton) of Decatur, GA and Shirley Thomas of Jacksonville, FL. Also a host of many Uncles, Aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Home-Going celebration will be held Saturday 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Valdosta Ga. Public viewing will be held from 12-7 P.M. and from 7-8 P.M. the family will receive all other family and sorrowing friends at Harrington Funeral Home. Professional mortuary services entrusted to Eric A. Brown and son Funeral Home.