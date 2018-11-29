Share with friends













On the morning of Monday, November 19, 2018, Essie Mae Scott passed away at the age of 89. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Martha and John Thomas White, her husband Walter Scott, her daughter Mable Huff and son-in-law Francis Huff.

She will be loved and remembered by her surviving family, her grandchildren Sharon and Robert Huff, her granddaughter-in-law Brandy Melton, great grandchildren Katelyn, Robert Jr., and Nikki Huff as well as a great-great granddaughter Emilia Butler.

She will be laid to rest in a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Benevolence Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.