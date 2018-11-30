Share with friends













Dorothy Bonita Hall Roby 89, died on November 27, 2018 at her residence in Valdosta, Georgia.

Dorothy was born on March 18, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio, daughter of the late James Madison Hall II and Mable Kathleen McKee.

Dorothy grew up and was educated in Toledo, Ohio where she taught modern and classical dance at Arthur Murray’s Studios then became the first female car sales person in Toledo, Ohio. Dorothy then worked at moving companies in Sharon, Pa., Rutherfordton, NC., and Valdosta, Ga. where she eventually became co-owner of All States Moving & Storage in Valdosta, Georgia.

Family was the most important aspect of life for Dorothy followed by her love for cooking for family and friends. Dorothy had a beautiful singing voice and would sing contemporary and blues songs each day. Every person that knew Dorothy were touched by her overt spirit for life, love, music and cooking.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, James F. Roby also of Valdosta, two daughters and sons in law, Nancy Marie and Dave Bertocchi of Rapid City, SD., Cass Melanie Roby and Phil Savoy of Green Cove Springs, FL, two sons and daughters in law, Michael Benjamin Fretti and Claudia of Leesport, PA and John Joseph and Robin Fretti of Valdosta, GA; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her sister Nancy Lillis Pieper exactly 2 years to the day.

There will be a visitation for family and friends on Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Dorothy’s life (and Polo the cat), please consider donations to an animal rescue facility of your choice. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.