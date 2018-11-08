Share with friends













Mr. Donald Louis Primrose, affectionately known as “DD” was born on June 4, 1955 in Valdosta, GA to the late Stewart Primrose and Martha Ann Primrose.

Donald graduated from Valdosta High School in 1973. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army where he served from 1973 until 1976. In 1979, Donald married the late Annie Joyce Williams Primrose, and to this union one child, Cassandra was born.

Donald was a retiree from the City of Valdosta Sanitation Department. He was a very funny, friendly and outgoing person who never met a stranger. He was a faithful member of St. Peter Methodist Church, formerly known as St. Peter A.M.E. Church, where he served on many boards and sung in every choir. Everyone knew him as the “one who sings.”

Donald is preceded in death by his parents: Stewart and Martha Ann Primrose; his wife: Annie Joyce Williams Primrose; his oldest brother: Stewart Charles “Chicken” Primrose.

In his infinite wisdom, God our Father, who doeth all things well and maketh all things work together for the good of those who love Him, called Donald Louis Primrose from labor to reward on October 30, 2018 at his residence.

Donald leaves to mourn his passing while yet remembering precious memories, his devoted daughter: Cassandra Primrose; god daughter: Gabrielle Bullock; three grandchildren: Myja Nelson, Jonathan Bivins, Jr. and Kemiyah Prather; a bonus grandchild: Isaiah Brantley, IV; three siblings: Annie Lois Allen, Janice Primrose Moore and Dwight Primrose (Louise); one uncle: Henry Foster (Earlene); four aunts: Ethel Wiggs, Audrey Campbell, Arlene Sewell and Molly West; three nieces: Tarnisha Scott (Eric), Laneka Allen and Shakela Primrose; three nephews: Steven Allen, Sheldon Allen and Ronald Moore, Jr.; two great nephews: Levy and Elijah Proby; a host of cousins and friends.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peter Methodist Church, 500 E. Gordon St., Valdosta, GA. Pastor Anthony Payne, officiating. Burial will follow in the Pallbearers Cemetery.

Stevens Funeral Home of Valdosta