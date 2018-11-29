Share with friends













Cathy Naomi Leonard, 71, of Lake Park, passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 following a lengthy illness. Mrs. Leonard was born in Parkersburg, VA, on August 25, 1947, to the late Charles L. Carney and Betty Jean Newhouse Carney. She loved to read, shopping and completing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed her pets, and she was involved in pet rescue and supported the ASPCA monthly. Her favorites were the Dachshunds she rescued. Mrs. Leonard was of the Catholic faith.

Mrs. Leonard is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Donna and Lazaro Gonzalez of Hollywood, FL, her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Wendy Hawter, of Rotunda West, FL, her two grandchildren Julianne Hawter, and Madison Hawter, both of Rotunda West, FL, one brother Ricky C. Carney, of Valdosta, three sisters Karen Evans, Carla Gracia, both of Valdosta, and Marta Carney of Vero Beach, FL, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Leonard, her parents, and one sister Laura Lee Rentz.

A visitation and celebration of life for Mrs. Leonard will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood.