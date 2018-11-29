Share with friends













Brian Walter Seth, 83, of Valdosta, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 at his home. He was born March 10, 1935, in Calcutta, India to Viola E. Gasper and Walter C.B. Seth. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 30 years of service to his country.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1954 and proudly served his country until 1984. He was awarded the Bronze Star in 1968 for serving in the Vietnam War. The love for his country was only matched by the love for his family. Family meant everything to him. He enjoyed reading westerns and watching soccer. His favorite place to spend time with his children and grandchildren was at the beach. He enjoyed woodworking.

Survivors are his daughter, Ellen Seth, Valdosta; his son and daughter in law, Walter and Regina Seth, Bonaire; son, Danny Seth, Valdosta; daughter and son in law, Kathleen and Jay Kelly, Valdosta; grandchildren, Jason and Jessica Darrow, Stafford, Virginia, Shannon and Kevin Donovan, Okinawa, Japan, Kyle Seth, Bonaire, Meghan and Isaac Womack, Oahu, Hawaii, and Erin Kelly, Valdosta; greatgrandchildren, Dylan Perry, Logan and Nina Darrow, Stafford, Virginia, Brayson, Jaxon and Declan Womack, Oahu, Hawaii; brother and sister in law, Richard and Dora Seth, Ottawa, Illinois, Robert and Ruth Seth, Medford, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Seth, his parents, his sister and brother in law, Barbara and Roy Storey.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 29, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Reverend Jim Schappaugh officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.