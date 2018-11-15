Share with friends













Bobbie Ann Burns Mitchell, 86, of Valdosta died Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Fellowship Home. She was born in Valdosta on April 15, 1932 to the late Daniel Lloyd and Annie Mae Piper Burns and was a lifelong resident of Valdosta. Mrs. Mitchell graduated in 1949 from Valdosta High School and a graduate of Valdosta State College. Mrs. Mitchell was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons and daughters in law, Danny and Jamie Pitts of Valdosta, Mike and Cathy Pitts of Atlanta, Tim and Angela Pitts of Hahira; her grandchildren, Jenny and Josh Carroll, Mitchell Pitts, Reese and Amy Pitts, Mary Anna Pitts, Joe Pitts, Danielle Pitts, Kaylon Coats, Austin Coats; one great granddaughter, Libby Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harley Mitchell.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Christ Episcopal Church with Father Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Christ Church Urn Garden. Memorials may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 1512 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.