Mr. Willie James Bartee, Jr., 50

Mr. Willie James Bartee, Jr. was born July 12, 1972 to the late Mr. Willie James Bartee, Sr. and Christine Bartee. He was called home to his eternal resting place on September 7, 2018 at South Georgia Medical Center. He attended Brooks County School system. He was employed with the Zipper and Pean Tucker, working with horses which was his passion. He was later employed with Valdosta State University for years.

He leaves his memories to; two sisters, Linda Davis, Valdosta, GA, Patricia Bartee, Quitman, GA; two brothers, Willie Earl Davis, Herbert Bartee, St. Petersburg, FL; aunts, Betty Newsome, Roxanne Thomas, Alberta Powell, Shirley Hollis; uncle, David Bartee, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Quitman. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.