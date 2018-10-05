Share with friends













Sunrise: September 26, 1943 – Sunset: September 27, 2018

Robert Lee Mitchell, Jr. was born on September 26, 1943 in Lowndes County to the late Robert Mitchell, Sr. and Clara Mae Mitchell. He received his education in the Lowndes County School System. He was a proud graduate and athletic standout at Westside High School. Robert worked and retired from South Georgia Medical Center as an EMT/Paramedic of 35 years. He was affectionately known to his co-workers as “CAPTAIN MITCHELL.” He had the distinct honor to be hired as the first African-American EMT in this area! Robert accepted Christ as his Lord and Saviour and served him until his dying day. He was an active member of the New Mount Zion Church.

In 1963, he married Gladys Williams Mitchell and to this union five children were born. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Mitchell, Sr. and Clara Mae Mitchell; his wife, Gladys Williams Mitchell, daughter, Marvetta Patrice Mitchell, brothers, James “Buster” Copeland, LaTonn Mitchell and great grandson, Quentin Amehr Murphy.

Robert Mitchell or Billy Joe as he was known was a passionate and devoted Christian that took pride in being a Community Father and Leader. He always shared the Gospel and encouraging words to everyone he encountered. Billy Joe was a true ambassador of what it means to live your life as a man! He leaves to this world a legacy of PRIDE, HUMILITY, GIVING SPIRIT, CARING FOR YOUR COMMUNITY, CARING FOR OTHERS, AND SERVING GOD!

He leaves to cherish his loving memory to his children, Keith Mitchell(Sheila), Merkeita Mitchell, Robert Bernard Mitchell(June), Reginald Mitchell(Melony); nine grandchildren, Kentarius Mitchell, Kristen Mitchell, Marvetta Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, Kendra Mitchell-Means, Danielle Mitchell, Montavious Mitchell, Xavier Mitchell and Justin Mitchell; five great grandchildren Kentarius Cooper, Nyliah Fleming, Devonte Fleming, Kendall Murphy and Carter Havens; four brothers, Lewis Mitchell(Vonn), Lonnie Charles Mitchell(Timeka), John Edward Mitchell, and Emory Carl Mitchell(Lois-Deceased); four sisters Mary Lois Hart(Howard-Deceased), Brenda Griffin(Claude), Vonda Flannigan(Eddie B Flannigan-Deceased), and Priscilla Kelly; Goddaughter Annette Burgman also a host of cousins, church members, friends, and his Krystal’s breakfast group.