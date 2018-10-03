Share with friends













Mother Lula Mae Hundley was born February 22, 1919 in Choctaw, Alabama but was raised in Waynesboro, Mississippi to the late Lela Dansby Mason and the late Tom Mason. She was known as Muh, Grandma, Granny, Lu, Mother Hundley, dear friend, and most of all BLESSED. She was blessed to live an abundant and fruitful life for 99 years, 7 months, and 3 days.

Although Mother Lula Mae Hundley has departed from this life, her life and legacy will live on through all who knew and loved her. She received her crown on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in the privacy of her own home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Hundley Sr.; children: Frank Hundley Jr., Thomas L. Hundley, and Lewis M. Hundley; daughter-in-law: Effie Griffin; son-in-law: Columbus Carter Jr.; grandson: Lindsey Hundley; and twelve siblings. Mother Lula leaves to cherish her memories her children: James Ted (Carolyn) Hundley, Lillie P. Davis, Lutricia Hundley, Mary (Ben) Pierce, Aurthur L. Hundley, Willie L. Hundley, and Zenna M. Carter; daughters-in-law: Willean Hundley and Jackie Hundley; 22 grandchildren ; and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; two grandchildren whom she raised: Vanessa Kitty (Nathaniel) Alexander and Dorothy Calhoun. Special thanks to Virginia Johnson CNA and SGMC Hospice & Amedisys.

Home Going Service, Sunday at 3:00 P.M. at Greater Pleasant Temple Baptist Church. Interment, Sunset Hill Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home.