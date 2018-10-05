Share with friends













Mrs. Lucille Gloster Raines, 98

Mrs. Lucille Gloster Raines was born October 12, 1919 to the late Henry and Ollie Gloster in Thomas County, Georgia. She was the third of four children; two preceded her in death. At an early age, her family relocated to Brooks County, Georgia.

Mrs. Raines attended school and accepted Christ at St. Phillip A.M.E. Church. She was married to the late Mr. Robert Raines. God blessed them with six children; two of which preceded her in death, William Raines and Delcie L. King. She was employed at the Quitman Laundry and also worked at home, caring for children until many of them were old enough to attend public school.

She later joined Graham Chapel C. M. E. Church where she served faithfully. She relocated to Miami, Florida with her children after the death of her husband.

On September 8, 2018 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, God saw fit to pluck Lucille from the garden of earthly labor to eternal heavenly rest.

She leaves her memories; one daughter, Maurice Hugley, Cleveland, OH, Jessie Raines (Earnestine), Valdosta, GA, Robert Raines (Patricia), Miami, FL, Arthur Raines (Betty), Quitman, GA; daughter-in-law, Alice Raines, Tampa, FL; 21 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren; a special and devoted adopted daughter, Laverne Hadley; a special adopted sister, Agnes Kimbrough and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Quitman with Rev. Gus Ogelsby officiating. Burial followed in North End Cemetery. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.