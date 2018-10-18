ObituariesOctober 18, 2018 Helen George Share with friendsMrs. Helen George, 68, Valdosta, departed this walk of life on October 10, 2018. Home Going Service, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at CDC City of Praise Ministries. Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home Related posts Catherine T. BattleTannis Jasmine BoykinsSamuel Lee ThomasEliza Louise WilliamsDollie Mae Bartee BaynardWillie James Bartee, Jr.Lucille Gloster RainesDella May Gilbert JacksonCharles Butler Shaw, Jr.Timothy L. Brown