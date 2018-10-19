Share with friends













Miss Evelyn Effie Flowers was born on October 4, 1936 to the late Walker Sr. and Georgia Flowers. She attended Cook County School System. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was a faithful member of Mt Olive Baptist Church.

Preceded her in death her loving daughter Dorothy Jean Flowers of Adel Georgia, Brother Jim McGee Sr. of Trenton Florida, brother Elmer McGee of Quitman Georgia, sister Alma Albert of Syracuse New York, brother Bill Flowers of St. Petersburg Florida, brother Walker Flowers Jr. of St. Petersburg Florida.

Survivors: Her loving children Linda Carolyn Philips (Eddie), James Napoleon Battle Jr. of Sparks, Georgia and Jamie Denise Battle of Adel, Georgia 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, five sister-in-law, one brother–in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends from Trenton, Florida.

Funeral services are Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Adel Church of God & Family Life Center with Pastor Ronnie Brinson officiating. Burial follows in the Adel Cemetery. Public viewing will be Saturday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Sparks. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home, Quitman.