Mr. David Fields age 83 of McAlpin FL, Departed this life September 29, 2018 at UF Health Shands in Gainesville FL. Home-Going celebration will be held Saturday October 6, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ Church, in Live Oak FL. Public viewing will be this evening form 5-7 P.M. at the Church. Professional mortuary services entrusted to Eric A. Brown and Son Funeral Home.