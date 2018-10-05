Share with friends













Mr. Charles Butler Shaw, Jr., “Stone”, 56

Charles Butler Shaw, Jr. (Stone) was born on March 26, 1962 to the late C.B. and Rudine Shaw in Brooks County, GA.

On July 5, 1986, he was united in holy matrimony to Angela Denese Scruggs and to this union, a son, Arami Charles Shaw was born.

Charles is a 1981 graduate of the Brooks County School System. He was employed from 1981 to 2018 by Davis Water & Waste, H & W Industries, North American Pipe, National Pipe & Plastics, Siemens, Caterpillar and SAFT America.

Charles had a passion for hunting, fishing, motorcycles, the Atlanta Falcons, Ford Broncos, his friends and family. He had a special ability to lift your spirits by way of laughter.

His life will forever be cherished by his wife Angela and son Arami; sisters Deloris (Johnny) Crumpton, Sally Mae Dixon, Linda Shaw, Boston, GA; Evelyn Woodruff, Thomasville, GA and Annette (William) Sipplen, Valdosta, GA; brother Lemon (Iralean) Shaw, Thomasville, GA; brothers-in-law Lester Scruggs, Gregory Dixson (Yolanda), Thomasville, GA; sisters-in-law Sallie Scruggs, Boston, GA, Cynthia (James) Huewitt and Charlotte Ennis, Quitman, GA, Gwendolyn Scruggs and Jacqueline Watson, a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Simmon Hill M.B. Church in Dixie with Pastor James Huewitt officiating. Burial followed in the Second Morning Star cemetery in Boston. Condolences may be made by visiting stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.