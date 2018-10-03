Share with friends













Mr. Carlton NeSmith of Valdosta, Georgia fought the good fight of faith, he laid hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses. Mr. NeSmith passed from this walk of life on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Ruby Jackson NeSmith; father: Edward G. Carter; sisters: Patricia Carter and Sherretta Carter; and his grandparents.

He leaves to cherish his memories his brothers: Herbert NeSmith (Phylas), Curtis NeSmith, Eric Carter, Edward Carter Jr. all of Valdosta, GA.; sisters: Jenise NeSmith, Pamela NeSmith both of Atlanta, GA., Angela Carter, Shenna Carter both of Valdosta, GA., Normar Jean Demps of Englewood, CA., Sandra Washington (Michael) of Valdosta, GA., and Gaynell Roberts (Lynn) of Warner Robins, GA.; aunts: Barbara C. Baily, Annette Muller Murray both of Valdosta, GA.; uncle: Earl D. Carter (Ella) of Macon, GA.; great-aunts: Vivian B. Hill, Maggie Carter, Doris Washington all of Valdosta, GA.; best friends: Holt Hampton, Joe Lewis Johnson, Calvin Burgman, Emma Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Home Going Service, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul AME Church. Interment, Sunset Hill Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home.