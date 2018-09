Share with friends













Mrs. Minnie Kate Singleton, 87, of Valdosta passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at her residence. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Christian Love Bible Baptist Church, 526 Griffin Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601. Rev. Jimmy Boyd, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 14 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.